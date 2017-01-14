Cliff Ellis gets win No. 800 as CCU defeats App State

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina defeated App State 85-73 on Saturday to help Chanticleer Head Coach Cliff Ellis earn his 800th career win.

Jaylen Shaw continues his hot shooting for Coastal, as he led the Chants in scoring with 20 points.

Elijah Wilson scored 19 points, and moved into third place among the all-time leading scorers at CCU.

The Coastal defense held Appalachian State (6-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) to 38 percent shooting

The Chanticleers are off Monday, but will be back in action next weekend when they make their first Sun Belt Conference trip into Georgia. They will face Georgia State Saturday Jan. 21 and Georgia Southern Monday Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.