Dollar General fire in Darlington caused by an electrical problem

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Dollar General on 904 Lamar Highway caught fire Friday night. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the store at 7:25PM, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Kilgo says Darlington County Firefighters were assisted by the City Fire Department through a mutual aid agreement within the Darlingtion district.

The employees evacuated the store. There are no injures reported.

Initially, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) deemed the fire suspicious and began an arson investigation. SLED concluded the investigation Saturday. Kilgo says the fire appears to be an electrical problem.