Horry County firefighters go door to door, installing smoke detectors

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters went door to door Saturday morning, making sure homeowners were equipped with a life-saving tool: smoke detectors.

They visited homes in a neighborhood along 7th Avenue in Aynor, and offered to check smoke detectors as well as install new ones for free. The firemen brought about 200 new smoke detectors that are guaranteed to last 10 years. Horry County Fire Rescue has already responded to 15 structure fires in the first two weeks of 2017. Three people were seriously injured as a result of those fires.

“We found too many times smoke detectors are there and batteries are gone. Or there’s no smoke detector there at all. So what we’re trying to do is make sure that people who live in our county have working smoke detectors to give them that extra couple of minutes of an opportunity to survive,” says Chief Joey Tanner.

The team of firefighters visited almost 40 homes on Saturday, and said more than half of them didn’t have a properly functioning smoke detector. In total, the firemen installed 48 new smoke detectors.