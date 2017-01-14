Man charged with armed robbery of Marlboro County bank

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon County man was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery in connection to the robbery of the First Citizens Bank in Clio last December.

Thom Berry with SLED said Daevon Hezzie Williams, 23, was charged with armed robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon. Williams face 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Clio Police department. The robbery happened on December 20th, 2016 and a manhunt was conducted to search for the robber.

Williams is booked on the charge at the Marlboro County Detention Center, the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.