AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters went door to door Saturday morning, making sure homeowners were equipped with a life-saving too…

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Department of Housing And Urban Development (HUD) held a disaster recovery resource fair today with more than 10 …

News13 took a look back at the Clemson football team’s journey to the national championship.

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina defeated App State 85-73 on Saturday to help Chanticleer Head Coach Cliff Ellis earn his 800th career win. …

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club opened its doors to community members today, including doz…