Police arrest Lumberton man for Circle K armed robbery in Conway

Lucas Lalonde (Image 1) By Published: Updated:
Howard Junior McNair (Courtesy: Conway Police Department)
Howard Junior McNair (Courtesy: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) –  Conway Police arrested a man for armed robbery early Saturday morning.

At around 4:00am officers responded to the Circle K located at 1700 Church St for an armed robbery.

Officers were given a description of the suspect that fled the scene on foot and located him while responding to the call.

Officers from Conway Police Department and Horry County Police Department were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Howard Junior McNair, 52, of Lumberton NC.

McNair was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s