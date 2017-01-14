Police arrest Lumberton man for Circle K armed robbery in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police arrested a man for armed robbery early Saturday morning.

At around 4:00am officers responded to the Circle K located at 1700 Church St for an armed robbery.

Officers were given a description of the suspect that fled the scene on foot and located him while responding to the call.

Officers from Conway Police Department and Horry County Police Department were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Howard Junior McNair, 52, of Lumberton NC.

McNair was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.