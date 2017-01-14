StormTracker 13 Saturday Forecast

Clouds return for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. A cold front will drop through dry with just an increase in clouds, but we will have a big drop in temperatures from the record highs we set Friday. Clouds linger through the weekend and temperatures will stay cooler behind this front, but nothing major. Highs today will only make it to the mid to upper 50’s along the Border Belt and down into the Pee Dee, while further to the south and along the coast will be a little warmer in the low to mid 60s. Lows will drop a little more, down into the middle 40’s, but it will still be comfortable. The cool-down from this front is brief, and as it returns as a warm front early next week temperatures will bump up into the 60’s and 70’s. It will be dry through much of Wednesday, when an approaching system brings a chance for rain Wednesday evening into Thursday, lingering into Friday.

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 54-59 inland, 59-64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 45-47 inland, 48-49 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 62-68.