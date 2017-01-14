Waccamaw coach steps down

WACCAMAW (WBTW) – Waccamaw football coach Tyronne Davis announced on Thursday that he is stepping down.

He wants to spend more time with his family, including watching his sons play football. His son Tyler plays at The Citadel and his other son, Trey, is a sophomore at Waccamaw.

He’s been a coach for 23 years and spent seven seasons with the Warriors. He led them to the playoffs five times and won twice. He also has the second most wins in school history.

Davis will retain his position as assistant principal.

