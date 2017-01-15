Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A child was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after being struck by a car Sunday in Florence.

According to the West Florence Fire Department’s facebook page crews responded to the call on 3rd Loop Road.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, Florence County Emergency medical services, and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

Units arrived on scene to find a child that it been struck by a car while on private property sustaining minor injuries.

The child was transported by Florence County EMS to a local hospital.

State Troopers are investigating the cause of the collision.