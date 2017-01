DILLON – Brayden Hawkins will have a chance to work out alongside some of the top football players in the nation this spring.

The Dillon quarterback tweeted Sunday that he has been invited to a regional for The Opening, a Nike camp that features some of the country’s top prospects.

Hawkins will participate in the Los Angeles regional in March. He’ll receive instruction from top-notch trainers and have a chance to advance to the event’s finals, which take place this summer.