Farmers from across the state meet in Marion for the First Annual Educational Hemp Day

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Farmers from across the state gathered in Marion for the First Annual Educational Hemp Day.

The Vote Hemp Non- Profit Organization is working to legalize Hemp for American farmers. The group hopes to debunk misconceptions about the hemp seed, especially the seeds close relationship with marijuana. Eric Steenstra, Vote Hemp President says the seeds have a low THC and farmers do not grow the seeds with marijuana plants.

“It’s a somewhat similar plant but it has so many other uses. So it’s really grown for the seeds or for the fiber and for the other parts that have nothing to do with getting high,” Steenstra said.

The hemp seed can produce more than 25,000 products, the group is hopeful legislation will pass in 2017.

Farmers New13 spoke with off camera say they are interested in hemp seed oil and medical purposes.

For more information about vote hemp visit http://www.votehemp.com/.