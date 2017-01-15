Hartsville celebrates 2nd Annual MLK Memorial March

kpatterson-headshot1 By Published:
mlk-hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Today more than 50 people marched in honor of Martin Luther King Jr in Hartsville. This is the second time the greater Hartsville Ministerial Alliance and One Hartsville partnered for the march. As the group walked down Main Street and near Coker College they listened to Dr. Kings, I have a dream speech. The group occasionally stopped to pray and sing as one.

Reverend Cal Carraway, Reverend At Outreach and Emmanuel Community Church In Lamar said, “It means a lot to the community. To bring unity to the community around Hartsville and in Darlington County.”

“If Dr. King was here today I would thank him for the right to vote. The right to go to school and fellowship with other races,” said Rena Boyce a Hartsville High School Senior.

Organizers say they hope the march grows and more people attend next year.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s