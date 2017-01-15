Trailer carrying horses catches on fire while traveling on I-95

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A horse trailer caught fire as it was transporting four horses to Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department said it happened when the trailer suffered a mechanical failure just before 5:00pm at the I-95 and I-20 interchange.

Fox said the owners were able to pull off the highway, used an extinguisher to put out the fire and removed the horses from the trailer.

The four horses were uninjured, but could not be put back in the trailer due to the fire.

They were transferred to an equestrian facility in Darlington County, where they will be housed until the owners can bring them back to Virginia.