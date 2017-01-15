Trailer carrying horses catches on fire while traveling on I-95

Lucas Lalonde (Image 1) By Published:
fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A horse trailer caught fire as it was transporting four horses to Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department said it happened when the trailer suffered a mechanical failure just before 5:00pm at the I-95 and I-20 interchange.

Fox said the owners were able to pull off the highway, used an extinguisher to put out the fire and removed the horses from the trailer.

The four horses were uninjured, but could not be put back in the trailer due to the fire.

They were transferred to an equestrian facility in Darlington County, where they will be housed until the owners can bring them back to Virginia.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s