Chanticleers share knowledge at baseball clinic

MYRTLE BEACH – The enthusiasm around Coastal Carolina baseball is soaring these days following last year’s national championship, and that showed during their baseball clinic Monday.

The annual event at the Ripken Experience drew almost 300 kids, which is about 100 more than usual. Kids had a chance to learn skills from Chanticleer players and coaches and got autographs and pictures afterward.

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore is glad his players have an chance to interact with the next generation of stars.

“It’s a great opportunity every time we have this for our kids to give back and share the knowledge they’ve gained in the time they’ve been in college with baseball skills and different things that they can share with these young kids,” he said. “And it’s great to see the Chanticleer Nation grow up each year. It seems like this is getting bigger and bigger every time we do it.”

The Chanticleers won the College World Series last year. They open their defense of that championship Feb. 17 at home against Richmond.