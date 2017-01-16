Design selected for Myrtle Beach Performing Arts and Amphitheater project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has released the designs from the performing arts center and amphitheater proposals.

The three final teams of architects and contractors released their design proposals Friday for a chance to construct the multi-use center. The City of Myrtle Beach asked each team to create conceptual drawings, working within the $9.8 million budget set by the city. While the teams have not been publicly identified, their drawings were presented in Friday’s Performing Arts and Amphitheater Design/Build Selection Committee meetings.

The committee, headed by Chairman Ron Andrews, reviewed each of the proposals and selected team B’s conceptual drawing. The committee’s recommendation now moves to Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen, with city council members making the final decision. City council will have the option of choosing a different proposal or opting to not move forward with the project at all. The nearly $10 million needed for the project has not been finalized.

The performing arts center and amphitheater buildings would share a common stage, with a portion of the venue offering outdoor seating. Each of the proposals included different phases of work to complete the venue. If city council approves the project, the amphitheater will be located adjacent to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. Visitors will be able to get to the center via Grissom Parkway and Oak Street.

Myrtle Beach City Council has not yet set a date on when it will consider the performing arts center and amphitheater project.