Drake wears jersey of SC high school basketball star

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Popular rapper Drake was seen wearing the jersey of a 16-year-old basketball star from South Carolina, according to a picture he posted on Instagram.

South Carolina artist Ment Nelson tweeted about the famous rapper wearing Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School jersey.

Nelson posted a picture of Williamson in his number 12 Spartanburg Day School jersey next to a picture of Drake wearing the same jersey.

He then posted another picture of Drake wearing the jersey.

Williamson is 6’7″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

He is a junior at Spartanburg Day School and is currently one of the top overall recruits in the class of 2018.

Drake seen wearing 16 year old South Carolina basketball star Zion Williamson's Spartanburg Day School Jersey pic.twitter.com/sSyyp5KhX9 — ment nelson (@mentnelson) January 15, 2017