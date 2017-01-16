Drake wears jersey of SC high school basketball star

WSPA Published:
sc-jersey

SPARTANBURG, S.C.  – Popular rapper Drake was seen wearing the jersey of a 16-year-old basketball star from South Carolina, according to a picture he posted on Instagram.

South Carolina artist Ment Nelson tweeted about the famous rapper wearing Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School jersey.

Nelson posted a picture of Williamson in his number 12 Spartanburg Day School jersey next to a picture of Drake wearing the same jersey.

He then posted another picture of Drake wearing the jersey.

Williamson is 6’7″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

He is a junior at Spartanburg Day School and is currently one of the top overall recruits in the class of 2018.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s