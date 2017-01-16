Drake wears jersey of SC high school basketball star

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Popular rapper Drake was seen wearing the jersey of a 16-year-old basketball star from South Carolina, according to a picture he posted on Instagram.
South Carolina artist Ment Nelson tweeted about the famous rapper wearing Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School jersey.
Nelson posted a picture of Williamson in his number 12 Spartanburg Day School jersey next to a picture of Drake wearing the same jersey.
He then posted another picture of Drake wearing the jersey.
Williamson is 6’7″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.
He is a junior at Spartanburg Day School and is currently one of the top overall recruits in the class of 2018.