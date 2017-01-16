Esthetician provides tips for winter skin care

By Published:
d49b6caf92cc4416a91be3dd9d93fb2b

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Esthetician Amy Hunt from Carolina Forest Salon and Spa joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about winter skin concerns and solutions.

Hunt mentioned the dryness many people experience during the winter. Eczema, irritated noses and even broken capillaries in the nose can be concerns. She recommends regular moisturization and the continued use of sunscreen in the winter. Sun can still do damage and dry the skin during winter.

Treatments are also available to address the broken capillaries of the nose. Watch the video to hear more of Hunt’s recommendations.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s