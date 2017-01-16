Esthetician provides tips for winter skin care

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Esthetician Amy Hunt from Carolina Forest Salon and Spa joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about winter skin concerns and solutions.

Hunt mentioned the dryness many people experience during the winter. Eczema, irritated noses and even broken capillaries in the nose can be concerns. She recommends regular moisturization and the continued use of sunscreen in the winter. Sun can still do damage and dry the skin during winter.

Treatments are also available to address the broken capillaries of the nose. Watch the video to hear more of Hunt’s recommendations.