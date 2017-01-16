Free luncheon to focus on women’s heart health

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Learn ways women can help reduce their risk of heart disease at Tidelands Health’s Wear Red Day Ladies Luncheon at noon on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Tidelands Health Conference Center in Murrells Inlet.

The featured speaker will be Dr. J. Ryan Altman, a Tidelands Health interventional cardiologist. Dr. Altman will discuss the dangers women face from heart disease and steps they can take to reduce their risk.

The 90-minute event, which includes lunch, is free, but space is limited. To reserve a seat, call 843-527-7405 and leave a message with your name and contact information. The deadline to respond is Feb. 3.

The Tidelands Health Conference Center is located at 4367 Riverwood Drive across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.