Hundreds celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Myrtle Beach parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people gathered along Ocean Boulevard on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and watch the MLK Freedom Rally Parade.

The parade started at 24th Avenue North and proceeded all the way down to 9th Avenue, ending at Plyler Park. Dozens of local community organizations and cultural groups took part in the celebration. About 10 local marching bands and drum lines also performed in the parade.

Abdul Mohammed is a native of Myrtle Beach, but had never attended an MLK Day parade until Monday. “He represents to me the greatest idea of a human being. He was a Christ-like man in my opinion. He rose above race and religion, and that’s what we need to solve our problems in Myrtle Beach and the world in my opinion.”

Growing up in Myrtle Beach in the 1950s, he says he never could have dreamed of seeing what he saw on Monday. “To me this is like a miracle. To see in South Carolina, having a celebration of an African American, Dr. King, is a miracle. It’s a great thing and it’s hope for humanity.” Color and creed cast aside, as a community comes together. “That’s the dream of Dr. King, bring all cultures together we all from the same God. Whether you be Eskimo, Mexican, South American we all from the same creator.”

Mohammed says he carries the weight of Dr. King’s legacy in his life everyday. “For me personally, he opened the door for me to get employment where I would never have been able to get it. He set an example of what a man can accomplish if he give his mind to God.” He says he feels responsible for carrying on that message to future generations. “I think if Dr. King were alive, he would be reaching out to them. And I think it is up to us as adults to try to educate our young people.”