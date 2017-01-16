Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant in Myrtle Beach ‘closed for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant in Myrtle Beach unexpectedly closed its doors for good on Sunday.

According to a recorded message on the restaurant’s phone line, the restaurant is “closed for business” as of January 15. The message goes on to encourage loyal customers to seek out another Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant while traveling, noting, “It has been a pleasure serving you for the past 12 years.”

The restaurant, positioned adjacent to Bass Pro Shops at the Myrtle Beach Mall, served unique food choices like alligator, venison-stuffed mushrooms, and wild boar burger.

According to the company’s website, there are Islamorada Fish Company Restaurants scattered across Texas, Florida, and a few other states – none within the Carolinas.