Robeson County man charged in 2 rape cases, including unsolved 2007 crime, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Robeson County man is charged in two Fayetteville rape cases, including a previously unsolved case from 2007, police said Monday.

Larry Dean Hunt, 50, of Fairmont is charged with second-degree rape in an incident that happened on Nov. 9, 2016, Fayetteville police said.

In that case, Hunt knew the victim, according to authorities.

While police were investigating the November incident, detectives linked Hunt to a July 2007 unsolved rape case, police said.

Hunt is now charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense in the 2007 case, which involved a different victim than the most-recent incident, police said.

Hunt was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding Larry Dean Hunt is asked to contact Detective R. Deshields at 910-580-3016, Detective J. Benazzi at 910-257-3668, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).