Thermal images captured of Murrells Inlet kayakers rescue

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue was accompanied by several other agencies Saturday night while rescuing kayakers in distress.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, units were called to Oyster Shell Landing around 6 p.m. after a kayaker made an emergency call saying he was stuck in the middle of the water and was unsure of his exact location. The kayaker was getting concerned because it was getting dark and cold.

Midway Fire Rescue reports the Department of Natural Resources, the United State Coast Guard, and Huntington Beach State Park Rangers all helped in the rescue. After searching for about 20 minutes, Huntington Beach State Park Rangers located the kayakers near the causeway at the state park.

Several rescue units responded to offer lighting for the rescue. Georgetown County Emergency Management also used a drone with thermal imaging to track the rescue. A video of the rescue was also captured through thermal imaging. Midway Fire Rescue says two paddle board rescuers were sent into the water to meet the kayakers and escort them out of the marsh. Crews were able to get the kayakers out of the water just as the tide began to rise, reports Midway Fire Rescue.

The kayakers were rescued within two hours of the emergency call.

The images within this article are from Georgetown County Emergency Management.