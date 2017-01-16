StormTracker 13 Monday Forecast

Warmer than average temperatures start our week, with clouds and rain returning. A weak front is wavering around in the eastern Carolinas and will help keep clouds around today. Temperatures remain comfortable and much warmer than normal for this time of year. As the front lingers today a few sprinkles are possible and it will be cooler than yesterday. As the front lifts back north as a warm front Tuesday, a surge of warm air from the south will push highs back to the upper 60’s and low 70’s, and we stay warm through Friday. A series of weak fronts and systems mid and late week bring rain chances but rain will be very hit or miss. Another system brings rain chances for the weekend, but temperatures will still be mild.

MLK Day, mostly cloudy and warm, Highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs 67-72.