2 charged in deadly shooting at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police announced Tuesday they arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting that happened Jan. 12 at the Lazy G Motel.

Larry Tranell Carter, 22, from Loris, and Malik Crawford, 19. from Loris have been arrested in connection with the shooting investigation, Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police says. Both suspects have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the motel and apartment complex on 27th Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 12. Police say 33-year-old Rashad Atkins was shot and his body found just outside one of the Lazy G rooms.

Carter was arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina with help from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Rock Hill Police Department. Crawford was taken into custody Tuesday in Conway with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Myrtle Beach Police Department Gang Unit, SLED, and the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug enforcement unit.

Police say Carter has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting on Christmas Eve at the Third Ave Sports Bar and Grill.