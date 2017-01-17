Arrest made after woman’s body found in Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man is behind bars after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Socastee area of Horry County last month.

According to Horry County Police, Patrick Durell Hurell, 32, of Andrews, is charged with murder after a 31-year-old woman was found lifeless in a home on Pampas Drive the morning of December 1, 2016. The woman, whose name is removed from the police report, was found by her 38-year-old fiancé when he returned home from work around 6:30 a.m. that morning, the report states.

Officers on scene notified major crimes of the death, given the victim’s age and no known medical issues.

The victim’s 7-year-old child was picked up from daycare, the day the victim’s body was discovered, to be placed into state custody, given that no family members of the victim could be located.

Hurell was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 13, where bond has not been set, according to online booking records.