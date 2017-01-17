Emergency meeting announced to discuss the Superintendent position for Robeson County Schools

By Published:

Pembroke, NC (WBTW) – The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, January 17th.

The board plans to discuss issues related to the position of superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The 5:00 pm meeting will take place at UNC Pembroke’s Office of Regional Initiatives at the Carolina Commerce and Technology Center (COMtech).  That’s located at 115 Livermore Drive, Pembroke, NC.

Count on News13 and WBTW.com to let you know what happens at the meeting.

