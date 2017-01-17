Florence deputies investigate after driver shot multiple times

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday near the intersection of Darlington Street and North Cashua Drive.

Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., the victim was shot multiple times while they were in the car.  Investigators say the gunfire allegedly came from another car.

Nunn says the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators have not yet released the condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

