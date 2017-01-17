Golf tournament fundraiser for The Lord’s Children Preschool & Kindergarten

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Lord’s Children (TLC) Preschool, Kindergarten, and First Grade of the King of Glory Lutheran Church of North Myrtle Beach is sponsoring the 18th Annual Golf Tournament of Angels. It will be at Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, February 4.

Money raised from the tournament will support the school and its efforts to repair damages from recent flooding and other school costs.

TLC is a ministry of King of Glory Lutheran Church. The school has been in operation since 1982 and welcomes children of all cultures, races, and faiths. The kindergarten is open to all five year old children while the preschool offers programs for two through first grade.

For all the details on the tournament click on this link: http://www.koglutheran.com/tlc_golf.html or call 843-280-5443