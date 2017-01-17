Grand Strand Humane Society moves dozens of dogs away

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society helped send dozens of dogs out of the state, so that they’ll have a better chance of finding their forever family.

The St. Francis Animal Center of Georgetown and Dillon County Animal Services brought their homeless dogs down to the Grand Strand Humane Society on Tuesday. Together, the three facilities sent almost 70 dogs to the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey. Grand Strand Humane Society Director Suzanne Roman says dozens of people have already submitted applications to St. Hubert’s to adopt the incoming animals.

Roman says GSHS is working on reducing animal overpopulation, and increasing spay/neuter programs at its shelter. In the meantime, sending some of its animals to facilities that have the capacity for them is a temporary solution. “We are sending animals to places where they just don’t have a lot of animals available. So these animals are going to have their pick of really good homes. Applications are waiting already and we know that once they get there they’ll be well taken care of and placed very quickly.”