HCPD arrests man who robbed couple at gunpoint in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A man from Conway was booked in J Reuben Long Detention Center Monday after he allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint.

Booking records show 19-year-old Micah Dennison is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The report from Horry County police says Dennison met up with the two victims to buy one of their old iPhones on Dec. 18. One victim told police she and her boyfriend picked Dennison up and were driving to his home when he asked them to pull on to a dirt road and he pulled out a gun and demanded both of their cell phones. The arrest warrant says the cell phones were valued at $350.

Officers arrived to Bruin Drive in Little River around 5:20 p.m. and canvassed the area the suspect reportedly lived in, but were not able to find Dennison.

Online booking information says Dennison is currently being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center on bond.