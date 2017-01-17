Horry County council considers rules for bars that stay open late

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Bar owners and patrons in unincorporated Horry County have one chance to comment publicly on whether clubs that want to stay open past 2 a.m. should have to adhere to new rules, including a $250 annual fee.

The Horry Council will hold its only hearing on the issue when it meets Tuesday in Conway. The council will consider proposed rules that include the fee, extensive background checks for business owners, and safety plans that detail how the bar will deter crime.

Those who object say not all bars attract crime and that many with late hours cater to locals who work late-night shifts.

The regulations are directed at new businesses, but existing bars could be subject to the same rules if they have problems.