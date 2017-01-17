Jane Doe 5 files case alleging harassment by former HCPD detective

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A lawsuit filed Jan. 13 cites another woman allegedly harassed by former Horry County Detective Allen Large and also criticizes the police department’s ability to properly manage investigations.

The document says Allen Large was assigned to an investigation involving Jane Doe 5’s ex-boyfriend in 2014. The lawsuit alleges Large was flirtatious with the victim and kept suggesting that she talk about the case in casual settings, such as over dinner or coffee, but Doe refused the advances.

Large allegedly asked Doe if she would wear “sexy outfits” if he bought them and asked her if she would consider “boxing” with another girl. The complaint says Large told Jane Doe 5 he “wanted to turn her into a bad girl.”

After Large’s proposals to meet Doe socially continued and he refused to meet her in a professional setting, the victim went to police headquarters and complained that Large was not actively investigating her case. Doe was told the detective was busy and no one from the police department followed up on her complaints.

Large stopped returning Doe’s calls after she repeatedly refused his advances. She believes it was retaliation for her refusal to have a social relationship with him, the lawsuit says.

In addition to the complaints of sexual advances, the lawsuit criticizes the police department’s lack of a case management system to properly track investigations, and the department’s failure to supervise the detective and also the failure of Horry County police to train and supervise Large’s supervisors.

The document says Doe claims that police mishandling of her case caused her increased anxiety, panic attacks, and other physical symptoms. The lawsuit says she victim was scared the inactivity of the investigation could result in her ex-boyfriend not being convicted and him returning to harm she and her child.

Jane Doe 5 is represented by William F. O’Neil III, the complaint says.