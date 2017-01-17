Learn how you can save a life using hands-only CPR

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Tidelands Health three times in February will offer free training on how to perform the technique, which is the same as traditional CPR except it doesn’t incorporate mouth-to-mouth breaths. The instruction takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Hands-only CPR is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an out-of-hospital setting such as at home, at work or in a public park, according to the American Heart Association. It can double or triple the chance of survival for someone in cardiac arrest.

Members of the community are invited to learn hands-only CPR by stopping by during any of the following drop-in training sessions:

Noon-1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the mall area of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 Highway 17 Bypass South in Murrells Inlet.

Noon-1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in the mall area of Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road in Georgetown.

9-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Tidelands HealthPoint Center For Health and Fitness, 12965 Ocean Highwayin Pawleys Island.

The training will be taught by a local paramedic and Julie Pope, director of cardiovascular services for Tidelands Health. Registration is not required.