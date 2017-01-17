Lumberton police investigate deadly shooting, ask for public’s help

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding suspect in a homicide case.

According to a press release, officers were called Monday evening to a house on the 2900 block of Wilson Street after reports of a man being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 38-year-old Kenny Ray Floyd dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.