Mayor urges people to “turn Hartsville teal and white” for cervical cancer awareness

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – At last week’s city council meeting, Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington signed a proclamation declaring January 18 South Carolina United Teal and White Day in honor of cervical cancer awareness.

On Tuesday, the City of Hartsville, South Carolina posted the proclamation on their Facebook page, calling on the people of Hartsville to learn more about cervical cancer and also get screened and vaccinated.

According to the mayor’s proclamation, cervical cancer is diagnosed in around 12,000 women every year. Statistics from the American Cancer Society show that cervical cancer used to be one of the most common causes of cancer for American women, but over the last 40 years, the cervical cancer death rate decreased by more than 50 percent due to the increased use of the Pap test. Experts say this test can find changes in the cervix early when the disease it is in its most curable stage.

For more information about cervical cancer, see more literature from the American Cancer Society here.