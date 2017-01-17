McLeod Hospice offers training for volunteers in Florence

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Hospice is offering a new “Hospice Volunteering 101” class for persons interested in helping Hospice patients and/or assisting the Hospice support staff. The volunteer training program will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the McLeod Hospice House located at 1203 E. Cheves Street in Florence.

Volunteers play a vital role in McLeod Hospice. Volunteers may make deliveries to patients’ homes or provide companionship by visiting patients either in their homes or at the McLeod Hospice House. They may also provide massage therapy, pet therapy or play the piano or another instrument for patients. Volunteers perform clerical work (serving as a receptionist for the Hospice House, putting together charts or filing), bake or sew for patients/families or provide gardening skills in the McLeod Hospice Sensory Garden.

McLeod Hospice serves Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Horry, Lee, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.

Attendees must register in advance if they plan to participate in the training.

For more information or to register, please call Courtney Sullivan, Volunteer Coordinator for McLeod Hospice, at (843) 777-5667.