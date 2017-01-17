Myrtle Beach Highland Games return in March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Highland Games & Heritage Festival returns in March. The second annual event will be hosted at Grand Park Athletic Complex in Market Common.

Proceeds from the event are used to support the Myrtle Beach Regional Pipe Band, a nonprofit, and the Horry County Firefighter Relief Fund. The festival will host top Scottish musicians, professional athletes, and champion bagpipe and drum bands from all over the Southeast. Guests can enjoy food, beverages, and souvenirs from Scotland and Great Britain.

The event will be held rain or shine, and tickets can now be purchased for the two-day festival. Join the Friday Night Céilídh Welcome Party March 24, at 6 p.m., with the Highland Games and Festival running Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.