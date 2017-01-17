Myrtle Beach police hold 3 active shooter training workshops this month

MBPD's Lt. Eric DiLorenzo. Photo courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department plans to hold two more active shooter safety classes this month.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page, the police department is offering the classes in place of regular neighborhood watch meetings this month.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event workshops are open to the public and are designed to give people the strategies, guidance and survival plans that could save their lives in an active shooter event.

The remaining course times and locations are:

  • 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25 – Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane
  • 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26 – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Officer Henry Bresadola.

 

