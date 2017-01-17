New chapter of Team RWB aims to benefit veterans in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – James Farr and Nick Mateo joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about a new branch of Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) this is growing in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Team RWB’s mission, the organization aims to “enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.”

Farr, a Marines veteran, and Mateo, an Army veteran, talked about how the Team RWB has helped them personally. Farr explained that troops are part of a team while in the military and many veterans long to be part of a team again once their active duty service is over.

Mateo explained that Team RWB has made a noticeable difference in connecting him to others in the community.

“I became a recluse. So engaging this organization and Wounded Warrior Project – they didn’t have a Wounded Warrior Project office here but had a zRWB chapter here – so it just blew up out of the mainstream being able to see other veterans like myself were in little nooks and being able to engage them and seeing them made my life a lot better,” Mateo explained.

You can learn more about Team RWB at the organizations website teamrwb.org. The Myrtle Beach chapter also has a group on Facebook.