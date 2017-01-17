One week left for North Carolinians to apply to FEMA following Hurricane Mathew

DURHAM, NC – The deadline for applying for disaster assistance grants from FEMA following the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew is Monday, January 23. The deadline is to file for federal assistance and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For information on finding housing or understanding what documents are needed, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid, even if you have registered with another disaster-relief organization such as the American Red Cross, or local community or church organization. You must use the name that appears on your Social Security card. Your insurance may not cover all your losses; FEMA may be able to help pay for what insurance doesn’t cover. But you won’t know unless you register.