Police look for man who robbed Horry County convenience store

CONWAY, SC – Horry County police say they are looking for help trying to identify a person accused of robbing a convenience store in Longs.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says the Long Bay Convenience Store on Highway 9 Bypass in Longs was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 13 around 10 p.m. According to the police report, dispatch advised officers that the suspect was wearing black from head to toe and the only thing visible was his eyes.

One victim told police they were just getting ready to count the money in the register when the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at him and demanded the money, the report says. The police report also says the suspect took boxes of cigarettes, some change and Game cigars.

The suspect demanded the keys to the 2015 silver Toyota Corolla in front of the store and fled in the car, reports say.

Police ask that anyone who can identity of the man call the tip line at 843-915-8477.