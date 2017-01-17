Robeson County School Board rescinds offer to new superintendent

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
robeson-county-schools-small

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW)- On Tuesday, the Robeson County School Board announced a lawsuit from the previous superintendent that bars the board from hiring the new candidate, Thomas Graves, until next Wednesday when they return to court.

Robeson County School Board members voted to buy-out  superintendent Thomas Lowry’s contract Jan. 11 in an unexpected vote, and the school board vice-chairman said a new leader had already been selected. School board vice-chairman Peggy Wilkins-Chavis proposed the motion, to which six board members voted in support of, and four board members voted against.

In the Tuesday night meeting, Lowry’s lawyer said the 6-4 decision was a “scheme,” and he thinks they can prove that the six yea votes colluded and met outside of the open meetings law to plan the buy-out.

The school board will have to pay $180,000 dollars to buy out Superintendent Thomas Lowry’s contract.

