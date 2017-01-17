StormTracker 13 Tuesday Forecast

Warmer than average temperatures continue this week, with clouds and rain returning. A weak front is still wavering around in the eastern Carolinas and will help keep it cloudy to start the day. Temperatures remain comfortable and much warmer than normal for this time of year. As the front lifts back north as a warm front this morning, a surge of warm air from the south will push highs back to near 70 area-wide! It will still be cloudy to start the day but more sunshine will break through in the afternoon. The first of a series of weak fronts moves through Wednesday, bringing a few showers and small cool down. Thursday will be dry behind the front and cooler, but with highs still in the 60’s. Another system will move in Friday bringing a better chance for area-wide showers. It doesn’t have any cool air behind it, so Saturday will be dry but still warm with many still near 70. The unsettled weather continues Sunday and Monday as a third system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico brings rain that will linger into Monday.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs 67-72.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-59.

Wednesday, cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 70-76.