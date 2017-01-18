2 Loris men, teen jailed for November home invasion

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Two men and a 16-year-old are behind bars for a home invasion in Loris that happened in November, according to Horry County Police.

Lt. Denis with Horry County Police says officers responded to a home on Green Sea Road in Loris the night of November 2, 2016. The homeowner, a 61-year-old woman, told investigators she was sitting in her living room chair watching television around 10 p.m. when bricks were thrown through the glass of her back door. The woman told police that two black men carrying handguns then came into her home, and one of them hit her with the gun when she started screaming.

The homeowner told police that the men were tall and thin and covered their faces with bandanas. She also said the intruders wore “heavy clothing,” one with camouflage pants and the other in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and both wore thick, work gloves.

While one man held a gun to the victim’s head, the other intruder walked down the hallway of the home, according to the police report. The victim could hear the man searching through her dresser drawers in her bedroom and then moving to the home’s second bedroom, where the homeowner’s 84-year-old mother was asleep in bed.

The intruder grabbed the elderly woman and ultimately took both victims’ handbags, which contained credit cards, car keys, and cash, the report states.

Police arrested Maurice D. Isaiah, 35, James A. Gaddy, 30, both of Loris and 16-year-old Zhimarius Baker. Baker will be tried as an adult, according to Lt. Denis.

Arrest warrants for Isaiah state he was the driver behind the crime. The 35-year-old is alleged to have dropped off the other suspects, knowing they were planning to break into the home on Green Sea Road. Isaiah then picked the suspects up after they committed the crime, the warrant reveals. Isaiah is charged with assault and battery, kidnapping and burglary.

Gaddy is the intruder who struck the 61-year-old homeowner with a gun and pushed the 84-year-old victim to the ground, according to his arrest warrant. Gaddy is charged with assault and battery, kidnapping and burglary. Gaddy is also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in an unrelated case, adds Lt. Denis.

Neither an arrest warrant nor a mugshot for Baker were available at the time of this posting.