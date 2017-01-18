Former Ringling Bros. clown reflects on time with the circus

Former Ringling Bros. Clown Reflects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s curtains for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus. After 146 years in operation, it will hold its last show May 21, 2017. The circus provided memories for many, but for Bryan Fulton, his memories are of being a part of the show. Fulton performs locally throughout the Grand Strand, but started his career right out of high school with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Clown College. Fulton was on News 13 Now Thursday and reflected on his time with the circus and how it shaped him into the performer he is today. He also spoke about what he thinks is next for the industry, after “The Greatest Show on Earth” comes to a close. Watch the interview for more!

Also, while on the show, Fulton gave a brief performance to show off his talents! To learn more about Fulton’s local performances, visit his website or his Facebook page

