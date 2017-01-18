Free Over the Counter Medicine Program Targets Area Affected by Flooding

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – NC MedAssist will hold a free Over the Counter Medicine Give Away Day in Lumberton on Friday, Jan. 27. The event, which is funded by Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, is open to any individual or family needing medication. The Give Away will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church on 8th Street in Lumberton. Identification is not required to participate.

“The Lumberton community was devastated by Hurricane Matthew and the rising flood waters associated with the storm,” stated Executive Director Lori Giang. “NC MedAssist wants to help rebuild and heal the community by providing free over the counter medications to families and individuals that may have lost everything due to flooding. We know that access to medicine cabinet staples such as cold medicine and Tylenol can help people manage their health during this difficult time. ”

This first OTC event to be held in Lumberton targets individuals in the surrounding areas who may have been affected by flooding and hurricane related damage. Each individual, over 18 years of age, will receive $100 worth of OTC product which includes items such as allergy relief, pain relief, indigestion relief, cold medicine, first-aid and vitamins. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those who are making the choice between buying food or purchasing medication.

The OTC program is run completely by volunteers. Serving close to 1,000 individuals in one day takes many hands to make sure the program runs smoothly and ensures that all patients are served before the door closes. NC MedAssist is collaborating with Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Robeson County Church and Community Center, Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College – Nursing Program, Robeson County Health Department, Robeson County Department of Social Services, Duke Heart Center Community Outreach & Education Program and Walgreens to recruit community members to serve in roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and OTC sorters. If you would like to volunteer, please visit www.medassist.org/volunteer to sign up.

Last fiscal year, NC MedAssist distributed more than $1.9 million dollars of donated OTC medication to North Carolina individuals and clinic partners. This fiscal year, the organization plans to distribute more than $2 million.

There are currently more than 13,900 people across Robeson County that live below the Federal Poverty Level and do not qualify for insurance. For more information on the OTC Program and NC MedAssist, please visit www.medassist.org.

