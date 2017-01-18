Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Membership Banquet

HARTSVILLE, SC – The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce will host the 96th Annual Membership Banquet on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Harris E. and Louise H. DeLoach Center at Coker College. Chamber members say the banquet is an opportunity to reflect on the chamber’s accomplishments in 2016 and set in motion the Plan of Action for 2017.

Also at the banquet, six prestigious awards are given to deserving recipients from Hartsville: Pilot Club’s Caregiver of the Year, United Way’s Volunteer of the Year, Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award, Hartsville Young Professional of the Year, Will Woodham Business Person of the Year, and Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year. To make an award nomination, visit www.hartsvillechamber.org.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.hartsvillechamber.org or by calling (843) 332-6401. To become a table sponsor, major sponsor, or supporting sponsor of the banquet, email admin@hartsvillechamber.org.



