AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in the Aynor area.

Brian van Aernem with Horry County Fire Rescue says when first responders arrived at the home on Old Tram Road, they saw heavy flames.

Van Aernem says there were no injuries reported and officials are not sure how the fire started.

A press release from the American Red Cross says the organization is providing assistance to the two adults and a child who lived in the home damaged by the fire.