Lake City passes an ordinance to help crime victims recover

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City Council passed an ordinance to better serve people that live in the City. Council passed an ordinance to partner with the Florence County Sherriff’s Office to make sure victims in the city have an advocate.

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson says the city is growing and needs a full time advisor for victims before the ordinance was passed Lake City Police had one part time victims advocate. City Council approved an ordinance last week to partner with the Florence County Sherriff’s Office. Now two full time victims’ advocates from the Sheriff’s Office will assist victims of crimes like assault or burglary with court dates, bond hearing and help them with the recovery process.

Mayor Anderson explained, “We don’t want crimes to happen but we know in today’s world they do. We want to be equipped to provide the best services when they do.”

“It means they will have something in place to assist them in their time of need. It’s better to need it and have it. Than to need it and not have it,” he adds.

According to Major Mike Nunn the Sheriff’s Office is not set to hire another victim’s advocate at this time.

Also, The Pee Dee Coalition partners with Lake City Police. The coalition helps with counseling, bond hearings, orders of protection and letting victims know their options within the legal system.

Former Lake City 911 dispatcher Melissa Singletary works with sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence victims in the city. Singletary says the working with victims is more than a job to her. She takes on the recovery journey with each victim.

Singletary says, “A lot of victims come in and don’t know what to do. They don’t think they can make it. They think they are weak. We remind them that, ’you’re still here.’ so, they are showing strength there.”

Starting Wednesday, the Pee Dee Coalition in Lake City will host weekly support groups for sexual assault domestic and family violence victims at Lake City Library 6p.m.