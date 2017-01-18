Longs man will serve 6 years for heroin distribution charge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Wednesday that a Horry County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a second-offense heroin distribution charge.

The press release from David Caracker with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Rayshon Jermain Meyers, 29, of Longs, was sentenced to six years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John last Friday.

Members of North Myrtle Beach’s Department of Public Safety Narcotics Unit arrested Meyers on the charge, Caraker said.

“We appreciate the outstanding work of the officers with the North Myrtle Beach narcotics unit to bring this man to justice for dealing these deadly drugs,” Caraker said.